Tenneco Inc (TEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

TEN traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Tenneco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

