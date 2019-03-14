Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We forecast TME to grow total revenue +48% y/y to ¥5.32B, which is roughly in-line with the consensus expectation of +47% growth. Our revenue forecast is comprised of ¥3.86B in Social Entertainment Services (SES) revenue (+52% y/y growth) and ¥1.45B in Online Music Services (OMS) revenue (+39% y/y growth). We expect TME’s growth to be driven by a +9.5% y/y increase in total MAUs, a +74bp y/y increase in the total paying ratio (resulting in a +33% increase in total paying users), and SES ARPPU growth of +22% y/ y / OMS ARPPU growth of +2% y/y. We model 4Q adj. EBITDA of ¥413mm versus the Street’s ¥808mm forecast; we note our numbers include ~¥400mm in IPO-related expenses we expect to flow through the G&A line item, which may not yet be reflected in consensus G&A expense.””

Several other brokerages have also commented on TME. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.10 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

