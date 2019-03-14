Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 326.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,304,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 302,697 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,389,000 after acquiring an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 262,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $6,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

GIM opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

