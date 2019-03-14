Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Dell Inc. (DELL)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,181,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,545,000. Dell comprises about 6.1% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 2.37% of Dell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $427,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $88,862,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $43,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,640,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $36,960,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Friday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DELL traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.17. 712,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,820. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

