Tekne Capital Management LLC Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 85,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. StoneCo accounts for about 0.8% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.60. 6,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,987. StoneCo Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tekne Capital Management LLC Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd (STNE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/tekne-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-stoneco-ltd-stne.html.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.