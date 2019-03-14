Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:THW opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $14.20.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

