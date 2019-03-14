Team (TISI) Trading Up 10.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was up 10.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 773,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 285,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.62. Team had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on TISI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of Team and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Team by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Team by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.55.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

