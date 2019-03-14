Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of TCRR opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

In related news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos purchased 666,667 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd purchased 200,000 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

