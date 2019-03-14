Tavio Capital LLC Has $8.68 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Tavio Capital LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,891 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 3.6% of Tavio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tavio Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,397,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,406,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,068,000 after buying an additional 1,922,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,751,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,702,000 after buying an additional 877,491 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $54,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,809,000 after buying an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CFO James F. Cleary, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.52 per share, for a total transaction of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,361.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $439,168.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,200.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,498,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.48. 21,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

