Target Co. (TGT) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,349,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,655,000 after purchasing an additional 101,671 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 19,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

