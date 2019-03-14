Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Receives $60.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Tandem Diabetes Care to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $71.97. 1,674,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 66.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Sheridan sold 20,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $743,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,088 shares of company stock worth $22,434,978. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

