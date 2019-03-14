Talos Energy (TALO) Releases Earnings Results

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

TALO traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 216,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,464. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.57. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

