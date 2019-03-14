Talend (TLND) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talend from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $48.60 on Monday. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. Talend had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 116.58%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Talend by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after acquiring an additional 835,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talend by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,330,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Talend by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,464,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,314,000 after acquiring an additional 498,916 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in Talend by 405.5% during the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 784,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 628,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in Talend by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 652,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

