Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) & TriNet Group (TNET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 7 1 3.00 TriNet Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus target price of $87.37, suggesting a potential upside of 42.37%. TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $56.36, suggesting a potential downside of 7.89%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and TriNet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $134.55 million 9.64 $14.29 million $0.34 180.50 TriNet Group $3.50 billion 1.23 $192.00 million $2.57 23.81

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -13.49% 7.63% 3.85% TriNet Group 5.48% 56.98% 8.59%

Volatility & Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

