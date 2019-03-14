Synopsys (SNPS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $1,017,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,131.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $214,150.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,848.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,190 shares of company stock worth $13,005,568. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,987.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

