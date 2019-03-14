Syndicate Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Syndicate has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Syndicate has a total market cap of $824,836.00 and approximately $25,183.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Syndicate

SYNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 36,232,292 coins and its circulating supply is 32,518,010 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syndicate is www.synx.online

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syndicate using one of the exchanges listed above.

