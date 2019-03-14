Synchronoss Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,158 put options on the company. This is an increase of 881% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCR. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 6,539 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $50,938.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 14,634 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $116,779.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $300,392 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $19,951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,209,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,975,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Finally, First Washington CORP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

