Symrise (SY1) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SY1. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €81.66 ($94.95) on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

