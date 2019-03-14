Svb Leerink Begins Coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

In other news, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos purchased 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

