SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/sva-plumb-wealth-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.