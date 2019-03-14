SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Wipperman Heine sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $147,409.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,402 shares of company stock worth $640,433 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SurModics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SurModics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SurModics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SurModics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in SurModics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SRDX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,050. SurModics has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $723.32 million, a PE ratio of 108.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.32.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

