Surgery Partners (SGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.75), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $491.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.35 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

SGRY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 5,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,431. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $637.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

