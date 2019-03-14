SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. 202,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

