Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Trading 22.5% Higher

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price was up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 1,682,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 749,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $0.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aisling Capital Management LP owned about 6.95% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Trading 22.5% Higher” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/sunesis-pharmaceuticals-snss-trading-22-5-higher.html.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.