Sun Life Financial (SLF) Cut to “Underperform” at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Sun Life Financial stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
