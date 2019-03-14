Sun Life Financial (SLF) Cut to “Underperform” at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

