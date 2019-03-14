Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $188,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $121.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.90 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup set a $110.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/sun-communities-inc-sui-shares-bought-by-natixis-advisors-l-p.html.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.