Sun Communities Inc (SUI) CEO Sells $1,515,304.56 in Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,515,304.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,152,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.61. 265,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,017. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.90 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup set a $110.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 75.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 165.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

