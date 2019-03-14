Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have commented on SMLP. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

SMLP stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 953,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.25 million, a P/E ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.91%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,833.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 279,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,794 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 175,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

