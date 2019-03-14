Summit Global Investments Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,013.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,335 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.8% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of BMY opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

