Store Capital Corp (STOR) Holdings Cut by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,403,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,573 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.13% of Store Capital worth $68,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 69.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Store Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.56. 72,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $34.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Store Capital Corp (STOR) Holdings Cut by London Co. of Virginia” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/store-capital-corp-stor-holdings-cut-by-london-co-of-virginia.html.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.