StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Short Interest Up 12.4% in February

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,449,804 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the February 15th total of 11,074,184 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,426,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $30.76 on Thursday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/stoneco-ltd-stne-short-interest-up-12-4-in-february.html.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.