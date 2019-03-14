Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,800 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 40.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.82.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $308.27 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.82 and a 12 month high of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $280,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,148.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.87, for a total transaction of $903,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,082,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock worth $10,501,041. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

