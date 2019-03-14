Steven Norris Purchases 9,500 Shares of Driver Group Plc (DRV) Stock

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) insider Steven Norris purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,940 ($6,454.98).

DRV opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. Driver Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.07).

Driver Group (LON:DRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

