Stephens Inc. AR Has $197,000 Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 88.45% and a negative return on equity of 718.79%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

