Stephens Inc. AR Buys 46,329 Shares of Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,329 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,993,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 47,848 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WFT opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.32. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

