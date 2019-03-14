Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 169,738 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after buying an additional 1,661,318 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tavio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tavio Capital LLC now owns 307,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

