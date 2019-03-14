Stein Mart (SMRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $344.46 million during the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.
Shares of SMRT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Stein Mart has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.04.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stein Mart stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Stein Mart worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.
