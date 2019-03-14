Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,207 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

