State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 139,001 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 43.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

In related news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $2,136,670.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 121,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,397.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

