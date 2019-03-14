State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,838,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 96,225 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,592.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,268,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

WRI opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

