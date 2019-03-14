State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 92,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hexcel by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HXL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $383,498.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

