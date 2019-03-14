Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.01.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $3,502,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/starbucks-co-sbux-shares-bought-by-sp-asset-management.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.