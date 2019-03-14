Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,490,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,064 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,997,000 after purchasing an additional 852,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 767.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 803,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,215,000 after purchasing an additional 710,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

SWK stock opened at $133.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $161.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $1,331,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total transaction of $479,530.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,879. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

