Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

