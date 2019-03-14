Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.40). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 417 ($5.45) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.33 ($4.46).
Shares of SLA opened at GBX 250.80 ($3.28) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).
About Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
