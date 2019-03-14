Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.40). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 417 ($5.45) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.33 ($4.46).

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 250.80 ($3.28) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).

In related news, insider Melanie Gee acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($158,107.93). Insiders have acquired 50,112 shares of company stock worth $12,127,840 in the last three months.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

