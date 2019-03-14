Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.39 Million Stake in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,297 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 57,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 459.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 99,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.00. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $182.41.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.64 million. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

