Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $3.64 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,899 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $80,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $2,038,732. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

MXIM opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 28.72%. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

