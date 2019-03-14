Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 63,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nordstrom by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $782,771.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $52,254.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 57.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

