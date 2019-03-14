Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.48.

In related news, insider Shawn R. Gensch sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $75,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $396,104.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,298 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,954. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

