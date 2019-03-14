Sprague Resources (SRLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprague Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SRLP opened at $14.93 on Monday. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 179,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 62,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

